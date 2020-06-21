Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : Germany to hold crisis talks with Lufthansa investor over bailout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/21/2020 | 07:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt's airport during COVID-19

Lufthansa's biggest shareholder, billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele, will meet Germany's economics minister for talks on Monday about a 9 billion euro ($10.1 billion) bailout for the airline, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Thiele objects to the terms of the bailout deal, which would give the German state a 20% direct stake in the company as well as two seats on its supervisory board, and has built up a stake of 15.5% in Lufthansa.

Thiele has instead proposed an indirect state participation through state-owned German development bank KfW [KFW.UL] as an alternative to an outright government stake.

Lufthansa and Germany's finance ministry declined to comment on the meeting. Thiele could not be reached for comment.

Like the rest of the airline sector, Lufthansa has been hard hit by what is expected to be a protracted travel slump due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to seek the bailout.

Lufthansa warned last week that it might not get approval for the deal at a shareholder vote on Thursday and may apply for protection from creditors under German insolvency law if it fails to push it through.

If participation at Thursday's meeting is below 50%, the deal would require a two-thirds majority to pass. At the airline's annual general meeting on May 5, only 33% of the company's share capital was present.

Lufthansa was unable to provide guidance about the expected attendance level for the June 25 meeting, a spokesman said on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8949 euros)

(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Rene Wagner; Additional reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Clarke)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
07:23aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany to hold crisis talks with Lufthansa investor over b..
RE
06/19EUROPE : European shares up for week, hopes remain for recovery plan
RE
06/19DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany declines to comment on possible talks with Lufthans..
RE
06/19DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa may sell Brussels Airlines or let it go bankrupt
RE
06/18HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Handelsblatt
RE
06/18DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Implementation of Lufthansa stabilization package not secur..
AQ
06/18IAG airline Level Europe files for insolvency
RE
06/18Air France urged by minister to avoid forced layoffs
RE
06/18German travel sector down 23% in first-quarter over pandemic - stats office
RE
06/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 939 M 20 049 M 20 049 M
Net income 2020 -4 674 M -5 223 M -5 223 M
Net Debt 2020 10 697 M 11 955 M 11 955 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,10x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 4 863 M 5 444 M 5 435 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 136 966
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,92 €
Last Close Price 10,17 €
Spread / Highest target -1,67%
Spread / Average Target -41,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -95,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-38.03%5 444
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.54%18 745
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.39%13 938
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.04%12 400
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-58.18%10 700
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-29.96%10 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group