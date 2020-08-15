Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa cabin crew union members back cost cut deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 06:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa aircraft at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany

Cabin crew at Lufthansa have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a deal to stop pay rises and cut hours, the UFO trade union said on Saturday as the German airline battles to rein in losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lufthansa reached the deal in June with UFO, which represents 22,000 cabin crew, to reap more than 500 million euros (452.5 million pounds) in savings from shorter hours and an equivalent cut in pay as well as a temporary reduction in pension contributions.

Last week, the airline put German workers on notice of compulsory layoffs, saying the slump in travel and slow progress in union negotiations meant cuts were unavoidable after the carrier lost 1.7 billion euros in a single quarter.

Lufthansa, which in June received a 9 billion euro government bailout to secure its future, said last week it expected capacity to recover to only around 50% of normal by the end of 2020 and to two thirds of last year's level in 2021.

Lufthansa said on Thursday it had walked away from talks with union Verdi on behalf of 35,000 ground staff over a package to cut staff costs and would only return to the negotiating table if Verdi offers significant cost savings.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Georg Merziger; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
06:16aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa cabin crew union members back cost cut deal
RE
08/14LUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
08/14AIRBUS : Gets Order for Two A321LR Jets From Lufthansa Technik
DJ
08/13DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa halts talks with union on staff cost cuts
RE
08/11Germany mulling requests from at least 14 firms for state aid
RE
08/07Thousands of BA staff to lose jobs as airline pushes ahead with cuts
RE
08/07Thousands of British Airways staff to lose jobs as airline pushes ahead with ..
RE
08/07TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Beirut's Shock Waves; Vaccine's Painful Priorities; A..
DJ
08/07European Companies Continue Reinstating Guidance Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty..
DJ
08/07LUFTHANSA AG : UBS gives a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 653 M 20 901 M 20 901 M
Net income 2020 -4 844 M -5 736 M -5 736 M
Net Debt 2020 12 289 M 14 550 M 14 550 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,99x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 5 156 M 6 100 M 6 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 129 356
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,57 €
Last Close Price 8,63 €
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target -35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-47.43%6 100
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-50.50%18 391
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.82%15 128
AIR CHINA LIMITED-32.74%13 552
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-26.34%11 290
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-58.93%10 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group