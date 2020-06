Lufthansa expects a significantly larger loss in the second quarter of this year, the airline group's finance chief said on Wednesday.

The German carrier posted a first-quarter loss of 2.1 billion euros on Wednesday, only days after securing the bailout that is intended to help the airline ride out the crisis but will require it to cede some of its prized landing slots to rivals.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Michelle Martin)