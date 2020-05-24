Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June

05/24/2020 | 06:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa aircraft parked on tarmac in Germany

Lufthansa, which is in talks with the German government over a 9 billion euro (8.1 billion pounds) bailout, will resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June, including some holiday hot-spots, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

The destinations include Mallorca, Crete, Rhodes, Faro, Venice, Ibiza and Malaga, the spokeswoman said, adding flights would depart from the airline's main hub in Frankfurt.

Further destinations will be unveiled at the end of next week, she said.

Bild am Sonntag first reported the new destinations.

The flight expansion comes less than two weeks after Lufthansa unveiled plans to resume flights to destinations including Los Angeles, Toronto and Mumbai from June, as it begins to restore business that was virtually shut down by the coronavirus crisis.

The airline said on Thursday it was in advanced talks with the German government over ceding a 20% stake in exchange for the cash injection. Bild am Sonntag, without citing sources, said the loan would have to be repaid at the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 20 845 M
EBIT 2020 -3 166 M
Net income 2020 -3 260 M
Debt 2020 12 754 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,25x
P/E ratio 2021 6,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 3 844 M
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,49 €
Last Close Price 8,04 €
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target -6,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-51.02%4 187
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.20%14 413
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.76%12 637
AIR CHINA LIMITED-41.21%11 735
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.60%8 149
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-38.93%7 868
