Deutsche Lufthansa AG

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/26 04:19:18 am
9.129 EUR   +5.66%
04:06aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Eurowings to cut a third of head-office staff
RE
03:36aLUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa unit Eurowings to cut a third of head-office staff

05/26/2020 | 04:06am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Duesseldorf

Eurowings, the low-cost airline owned by Lufthansa, said it would cut a third of the jobs at its headquarters as part of wider efforts to return the German airline group to profitability after a major state bailout.

"We have around 1,000 staff at head office and of those we will reduce 300," Eurowings Chief Executive Jens Bischof told a briefing in Duesseldorf.

Germany threw Lufthansa a 9 billion euro (8.04 billion pounds) lifeline on Monday, agreeing a bailout which gives Berlin a veto in the event of a hostile bid for the airline.

Bischof, in remarks embargoed for publication on Tuesday, did not give figures for job reductions in other operational areas at Eurowings, which employs a total of around 4,000 staff.

He said the outcome would depend on negotiations with staff representatives and how work is allocated in future between Lufthansa and Eurowings. It would likely take until 2023 before activity returns to last year's levels.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 20 844 M
EBIT 2020 -3 166 M
Net income 2020 -3 259 M
Debt 2020 12 754 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
P/E ratio 2021 6,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 4 132 M
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-47.35%4 502
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.20%14 413
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.76%12 637
AIR CHINA LIMITED-41.34%11 735
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.78%8 149
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-38.93%7 868
