Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : Preliminary agreement reached in Lufthansa bailout row - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 05:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

Germany and Brussels have reached a preliminary agreement in the ongoing row over the 9 billion euro (8.1 billion pounds) bailout of carrier Lufthansa, two people familiar with the matter said.

The people said Lufthansa is giving up as much as four planes each in Frankfurt and Munich as well as up to 24 corresponding landing slots.

One of the people said the deal, first reported by business paper Handelsblatt, would not officially conclude talks between the German government and the European Commission.

A Lufthansa spokeswoman declined to comment.

The agreement comes only two days after Lufthansa's supervisory board rejected an initial deal with Brussels, which included the forfeiture of 72 slots used by 12 of 300 jets based at the Frankfurt and Munich airports, a source familiar with the matter said.

While Lufthansa wanted to reclaim the slots after repaying aid, the Commission sought permanent concessions, the person said.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, Christian Kraemer and Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sabine Wollrab, Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
05:33pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Preliminary agreement reached in Lufthansa bailout row - so..
RE
05:30pPRELIMINARY AGREEMENT REACHED IN LUF : sources
RE
03:02pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : 'Business is restarting' - German executives fly back to Ch..
RE
10:30aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
06:53aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : EU's Vestager denies making Lufthansa bailout more difficul..
RE
06:53a'INTENSIVE' TALKS ON LUFTHANSA WITH : Germany
RE
06:51aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : EU's Vestager denies making Lufthansa bailout more difficul..
RE
05:38aGerman official sees Lufthansa bailout in reach, demands fairness
RE
05/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Turmoil continues for the airline sector
05/28DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Supervisory Board postpones decision on convocati..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 775 M 23 044 M 23 044 M
Net income 2020 -3 305 M -3 666 M -3 666 M
Net Debt 2020 12 710 M 14 098 M 14 098 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 372 M 4 860 M 4 849 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 118 292
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,22 €
Last Close Price 9,14 €
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target -21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-40.46%5 165
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-56.12%16 299
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.98%13 838
AIR CHINA LIMITED-41.34%11 745
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-67.22%8 388
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-28.64%8 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group