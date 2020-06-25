Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : Ryanair senior executive says carrier to challenge Lufthansa's bailout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:23am EDT
A Ryanair plane takes off from Manchester Airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Manchester

Europe's biggest budget airline Ryanair will challenge the European Commission's approval of German rival Lufthansa's bailout, a senior Ryanair executive said on Thursday.

"It (Lufthansa) needs it as a war chest to fight off competition, it doesn't need it to survive," Juliusz Gomorek, Ryanair's chief legal officer told reporters.

Ryanair has already appealed to the Luxembourg-based General Court against aid granted by France, Denmark and Sweden to airlines and cleared by EU competition enforcers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 12.53% 10.06 Delayed Quote.-45.41%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.12% 10.59 Delayed Quote.-26.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
05:59aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : EU regulators okay with conditions Lufthansa's six billion ..
RE
05:54aGermany welcomes EU green light for Lufthansa bailout
RE
05:53aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa CEO suggests all staff work less instead of job c..
RE
05:37aLUFTHANSA AG : Independant Research Upgrades to Neutral
MD
05:32aEUROPE : European stocks rebound as Germany outperforms
RE
05:23aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Ryanair senior executive says carrier to challenge Lufthans..
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:23aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout
RE
03:19aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 902 M 20 097 M 20 097 M
Net income 2020 -4 711 M -5 289 M -5 289 M
Net Debt 2020 11 121 M 12 485 M 12 485 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,97x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 4 284 M 4 826 M 4 809 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 136 966
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,83 €
Last Close Price 8,96 €
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-45.41%4 826
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.25%17 366
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.66%13 089
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.44%12 180
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-32.82%10 032
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.46%9 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group