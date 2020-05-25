Deutsche Lufthansa : Talks on Lufthansa aid not concluded yet - ministry

Negotiations on a government bailout for coronavirus-stricken airline Lufthansa are in their last phase but have not been concluded yet, a spokeswoman of the German economy ministry said on Monday.

A spokesman of the finance ministry added at the regular news conference that his ministry is hoping for an imminent conclusion of the talks.

A source earlier said that Berlin and the management of the flagship carrier had reached an agreement on state aid.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Jason Neely)