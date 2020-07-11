Log in
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
News 


Germany could take further public stakes in companies: minister

07/11/2020 | 07:30am EDT
German minister, CureVac shareholder Hopp give statement

Germany will take further stakes in companies threatened by the coronavirus crisis, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said, adding that "probably a few dozen" firms might follow airline group Lufthansa in passing into partial state ownership.

Shareholders backed a 9 billion euro government bailout last month, securing the future of Germany's flagship carrier after it was brought to the brink of collapse by the travel slump caused by the pandemic.

In an interview with Saturday's Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, Altmaier said: "We're talking about perhaps a few dozen cases. In these very limited number of cases we will use the possibilities offered by the economic stabilisation fund, including taking a stake where appropriate."

It was also possible that the state would buy into other strategically important companies, like vaccine maker CureVac, in that case fending off an attempt by the United States government to buy it.

"I've always made it clear that state stakes must be an absolute exception," he added.

On the airline group, which this week announced plans to cut 20% of its leadership positions and 1,000 administrative jobs, Altmaier said the government would not stand in the way of lay-offs.

Turning to another major company in which Germany holds a large stake, Altmaier said a decision on the 15% stake in Commerzbank it took to ward off its collapse during the financial crisis would be made next year.

(Reporting by Sabine Ehrhardt, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Christina Fincher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 4.69% 4.554 Delayed Quote.-17.46%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -0.85% 8.648 Delayed Quote.-47.30%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 899 M 20 219 M 20 219 M
Net income 2020 -4 711 M -5 322 M -5 322 M
Net Debt 2020 11 121 M 12 563 M 12 563 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,94x
Yield 2020 0,19%
Capitalization 5 169 M 5 848 M 5 839 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 136 966
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,76 €
Last Close Price 8,65 €
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -33,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-47.30%5 848
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.68%17 207
AIR CHINA LIMITED-38.81%13 252
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.23%12 718
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-30.53%10 882
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.91%9 488
