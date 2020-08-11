Log in
Germany mulling requests from at least 14 firms for state aid

08/11/2020 | 11:17am EDT
Germany is examining requests from at least 14 companies for state aid that could see the government take on more stakes in privately held firms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an economy ministry document showed on Tuesday.

In March, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz established an Economic Stabilisation Fund worth 600 billion euros (540 billion pounds) to help large corporations survive the coronavirus shock via loans and direct stakes.

Deputy Economy Minister Ulrich Nussbaum told Greens lawmaker Katharina Droege in a letter seen by Reuters that so far 14 firms had expressed a need for recapitalisation.

"For the vast majority of the companies, the audit has just started, and therefore no reliable statements can be made at the moment about the type of possible stabilization measures," Nussbaum wrote.

An economy ministry spokesman declined to comment on the companies that had asked for state help, adding that the government could not disclose any names at this stage due to confidentiality rules.

In May, Germany decided to throw Lufthansa a 9 billion euro lifeline, agreeing a bailout which gives the government a 20% stake in the flagship carrier and veto powers in the event of a hostile takeover bid from abroad.

Germany's central government has spent decades offloading stakes in companies. But it remains a large shareholder in former state monopolies such as Deutsche Post and Deutsche Telekom. Berlin also still has a 15% holding in Commerzbank, which it took on during the global financial crisis.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 0.87% 4.881 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 6.72% 9.058 Delayed Quote.-48.29%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 1.88% 37.45 Delayed Quote.8.09%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.74% 14.98 Delayed Quote.2.02%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 595 M 20 725 M 20 725 M
Net income 2020 -4 915 M -5 790 M -5 790 M
Net Debt 2020 12 578 M 14 816 M 14 816 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,94x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 5 072 M 5 967 M 5 975 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 129 356
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,66 €
Last Close Price 8,49 €
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target -33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-48.29%5 967
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.83%18 639
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.97%15 201
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.52%12 965
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.38%10 924
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-28.24%10 692
