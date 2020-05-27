Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
05/27
9.174 EUR   -0.61%
10:06aGERMANY'S ALTMAIER : Lufthansa bailout is in Europe's own interests
RE
10:04aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Twitter sparks Donald Trump’s fury
09:49aLUFTHANSA AG : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Germany's Altmaier: Lufthansa bailout is in Europe's own interests

05/27/2020 | 10:06am EDT

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday he expected the European Commission to approve a 9-billion euro bailout of flagship carrier Lufthansa, adding that it was also in Europe's interests to avoid a sell-off of such companies.

"We're in negotiations in Brussels with the European Commission about the details of an approval," Altmaier said. "And I want to add, with all emphasis and with all respect: It's not only in Germany's interests, but also in the European Union's interests to avoid a sell-off of strategic interests in the industrial sector as a result of this pandemic."

The German airline group said on Wednesday its supervisory board postponed approval of the bailout package in light of conditions imposed by the EU.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)

