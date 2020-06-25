Log in
Germany welcomes EU green light for Lufthansa bailout

06/25/2020 | 05:54am EDT

Germany's economy and finance ministers on Thursday welcomed the approval by the European Union for a government bailout package for Lufthansa and urged shareholders to approve the deal at a meeting later in the day.

In a joint statement, the two ministers welcomed the EU move, noting the bailout was essential to secure jobs.

"This concerns more than a hundred thousand jobs and Germany's position in world markets," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin)

