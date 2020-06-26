Log in
MarketScreener Homepage
Equities
Xetra
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
LHA
DE0008232125
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
(LHA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
06/26 09:03:31 am
9.206
EUR
-4.02%
08:46a
LUFTHANSA AG
: DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08:32a
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Eurowings is flying to more destinations in June and July
AQ
08:32a
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Lufthansa and Independent Flight Attendants Union UFO agree on crisis package
AQ
LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
06/26/2020 | 08:46am EDT
DZ Bank is negative on the stock with a Sell rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
08:46a
LUFTHANSA AG
: DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08:32a
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Eurowings is flying to more destinations in June and July
AQ
08:32a
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Lufthansa and Independent Flight Attendants Union UFO agree..
AQ
08:31a
LUFTHANSA GROUP
: Shareholders pave the way for stabilization measures
AQ
07:20a
LUFTHANSA AG
: Independant Research remains Neutral
MD
07:18a
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Germany opens part of bailout fund to Lufthansa now - Der S..
RE
06:36a
German companies seek state aid to cope with coronavirus
RE
06/25
LUFTHANSA AG
: Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
06/25
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Lufthansa investors back $10 bln German government rescue
RE
06/25
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
: Lufthansa investors back $10 billion German government resc..
RE
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
17 902 M
20 091 M
20 091 M
Net income 2020
-4 711 M
-5 287 M
-5 287 M
Net Debt 2020
11 121 M
12 482 M
12 482 M
P/E ratio 2020
-1,04x
Yield 2020
0,17%
Capitalization
4 587 M
5 148 M
5 148 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
0,88x
Nbr of Employees
136 966
Free-Float
98,6%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
21
Average target price
5,83 €
Last Close Price
9,59 €
Spread / Highest target
4,25%
Spread / Average Target
-39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
-94,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Carsten Spohr
Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze
Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler
Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
-41.55%
5 148
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
-52.10%
17 792
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
-27.89%
12 820
AIR CHINA LIMITED
-39.44%
12 180
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
-60.62%
10 075
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
-32.82%
10 032
