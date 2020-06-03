Log in
10:31a
Lufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon
RE
Analyst Recommendations
LUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
0
06/03/2020 | 11:21am EDT
DZ Bank's analyst Dirk Schlamp maintains his Sell rating on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
20 771 M
23 255 M
23 255 M
Net income 2020
-2 617 M
-2 930 M
-2 930 M
Net Debt 2020
11 083 M
12 408 M
12 408 M
P/E ratio 2020
-1,65x
Yield 2020
0,82%
Capitalization
4 521 M
5 057 M
5 062 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
0,75x
Nbr of Employees
118 292
Free-Float
98,6%
More Financials
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Average target price
7,12 €
Last Close Price
9,45 €
Spread / Highest target
90,4%
Spread / Average Target
-24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-94,7%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Carsten Spohr
Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze
Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler
Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
-42.39%
5 057
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
-54.84%
16 776
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
-17.84%
14 557
AIR CHINA LIMITED
-38.18%
12 306
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
-66.05%
8 687
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED
-27.37%
8 521
More Results
