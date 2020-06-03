Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/03 11:29:58 am
10.07 EUR   +6.52%
11:21aLUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:31aLufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:21am EDT

DZ Bank's analyst Dirk Schlamp maintains his Sell rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
11:21aLUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:31aLufthansa vows extensive revamp as losses balloon
RE
09:40aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:50aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Supervisory Board approves stabilization measures
AQ
08:48aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa introduces mandatory mask and nose protection on ..
AQ
08:09aAs Lufthansa retrenches, Wizz Air looks to spread wings
RE
07:19aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa expects significantly larger loss in second quart..
RE
07:17aLUFTHANSA AG : Oddo reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 771 M 23 255 M 23 255 M
Net income 2020 -2 617 M -2 930 M -2 930 M
Net Debt 2020 11 083 M 12 408 M 12 408 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,65x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 4 521 M 5 057 M 5 062 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 118 292
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,12 €
Last Close Price 9,45 €
Spread / Highest target 90,4%
Spread / Average Target -24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-42.39%5 057
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-54.84%16 776
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.84%14 557
AIR CHINA LIMITED-38.18%12 306
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-66.05%8 687
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.37%8 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group