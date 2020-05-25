Lufthansa has good prospects for future: German ministries

The German Finance and Economy Ministries on Monday said Lufthansa was an operationally healthy company before the coronavirus outbreak, as well as profitable and with good future prospects, but had got into trouble due to the pandemic.

"The federal government's stabilisation package takes account of the needs of company as well as those of the taxpayers and the employees of the Lufthansa Group, who depend on the preservation of a strong company," the ministries said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)