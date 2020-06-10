Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lufthansa says up to 26,000 employees at risk of losing jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 03:13pm EDT
Airplanes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the Berlin Schoenefeld airport

Lufthansa admitted on Wednesday that the positions of up to 26,000 employees are surplus to requirements, suggesting many more jobs will be cut at the German carrier than a figure of more than 10,000 flagged a few weeks ago.

Speaking after a meeting with trade unions, a Lufthansa spokeswoman said the airline estimates that it has a surplus of 22,000 full-time equivalent positions or 26,000 employees.

Lufthansa last week pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from thousands of job cuts to asset sales, as it seeks to repay a 9 billion euro ($10.26 billion) state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said then that job cuts would be "significantly more" than the 10,000 figure it had previously estimated.

The company is trying to reach agreement with labour unions to make employees work part-time and other ways to cut personnel costs before it holds an extraordinary general meeting on June 25, when shareholders will vote on the bailout.

Flight attendants union UFO demanded that Lufthansa commits to avoiding forced redundancies, but said it was working hard to reach a deal by the time of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the union representing pilots said its members had offered to take a cut in pay of up to 45%, in total amounting to about 350 million euros, but in return it wants the company to try to secure as many jobs as possible.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
03:13pLufthansa says up to 26,000 employees at risk of losing jobs
RE
12:48pEUROPE : European shares end turbulent day lower as Fed nerves kick in
RE
07:15aECB doesn't need to expand shopping list yet, Schnabel says
RE
03:55aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
02:47aCathay Gets Government Bailout -- WSJ
DJ
02:09aLUFTHANSA AG : Downgraded to Sell by UBS
MD
06/09LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
06/09DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Mask obligation on all Eurowings flights from 8 June
AQ
06/09EU backs COVID-19 changes to airline CO2 scheme, dismaying green groups
RE
06/09Hong Kong spearheads $5 billion Cathay Pacific rescue package
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 251 M 20 777 M 20 777 M
Net income 2020 -4 702 M -5 353 M -5 353 M
Net Debt 2020 10 492 M 11 944 M 11 944 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,20x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 5 341 M 6 059 M 6 081 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 136 966
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,97 €
Last Close Price 11,17 €
Spread / Highest target -10,5%
Spread / Average Target -46,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -95,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-27.79%6 439
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-41.57%21 705
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.95%14 949
AIR CHINA LIMITED-33.00%13 441
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-49.32%12 965
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-22.72%9 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group