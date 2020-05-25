Log in
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
Merkel won't allow EU to deprive Lufthansa of key slots: Handelsblatt

05/25/2020

Chancellor Angela Merkel told senior members of her party that the German government would not allow the European Commission to deprive Lufthansa of valuable take-off and landing slots at Frankfurt and Munich airports, Handelsblatt reported.

"We won't allow that to happen," Merkel said according to participants in the meeting, the business daily reported. Merkel was also quoted as saying there would be a "tough fight".

Lufthansa and the competition watchdog are discussing which slots at which airports Lufthansa will have to waive as a remedy to ensure competition is not hampered by the bailout, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 20 845 M
EBIT 2020 -3 166 M
Net income 2020 -3 260 M
Debt 2020 12 754 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,25x
P/E ratio 2021 6,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 3 844 M
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-51.02%4 187
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.20%14 413
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.76%12 637
AIR CHINA LIMITED-41.21%11 735
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.60%8 149
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-38.93%7 868
