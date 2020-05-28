Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Norwegian Air's first-quarter loss widens as airline prepares for reboot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRJ approaches Riga International Airport in Riga

By Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty

Norwegian Air posted a wider first-quarter loss as the coronavirus crisis froze global travel, it said on Thursday, days after completing a financial rescue in which creditors took control of the carrier.

The pioneer in low-fare transatlantic travel reported a January-March pretax loss of 3.28 billion Norwegian crowns (270.89 million pounds) versus a loss of 1.98 billion a year earlier.

In March it furloughed some 7,300 employees, or about 90% of its staff, and last month said subsidiaries in Denmark and Sweden had filed for bankruptcy.

"The company is currently in hibernation mode and at the same time is conducting significant restructuring of the organisation, including establishing a new strategy and updated business plans," the budget airline said in a statement.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Norwegian had set out a plan to regain annual profitability in 2020 after posting losses for three consecutive years, but instead found itself fighting to survive.

"Our goal is to ensure that Norwegian has a strong position in the future airline industry with a clear direction and strategy," CEO Jacob Schram said in a statement.

The airline has grounded most of its fleet and this month secured 3 billion Norwegian crowns in government loans after completing a 12.7 billion crowns debt conversion and share sale.

A preliminary recovery plan published in April calls for operating just seven aircraft for up to a year, followed by a gradual build-up to 110-120 aircraft in 2022, down from a current fleet of 147.

Rivals such as Lufthansa, SAS, Ryanair and easyJet in recent days have announced the reopening of some routes.

"As soon as the world returns to normalcy, we will be prepared to return with improved service to our customers," Schram said.

Nordic carrier SAS also reported it was conducting intensive talks with investors to secure its own future.

(Editing by Stephen Coates and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. -0.40% 42.05 Delayed Quote.2.04%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 2.87% 9.536 Delayed Quote.-43.52%
EASYJET PLC 4.31% 736.8146 Delayed Quote.-50.26%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA -6.36% 3.789 Delayed Quote.-89.25%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.54% 11.8 Delayed Quote.-20.23%
SAS AB (PUBL) -7.27% 10.14 Delayed Quote.-28.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
03:32aNorwegian Air's first-quarter loss widens as airline prepares for reboot
RE
05/27DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Italy-bound flight returns to Germany due to closed airport
AQ
05/27RYANAIR : Lambastes German Bailout Program for Lufthansa, Calls for a New Plan
DJ
05/27Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 billion bailout
RE
05/27Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 billion bailout
RE
05/27GERMANY'S ALTMAIER : Lufthansa bailout is in Europe's own interests
RE
05/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Twitter sparks Donald Trump’s fury
05/27LUFTHANSA AG : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/27DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa Supervisory Board postpones decision on convoc..
EQ
05/27EgyptAir to pay 75% of flight crew salaries in pounds temporarily
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 20 844 M
EBIT 2020 -3 166 M
Net income 2020 -3 259 M
Debt 2020 12 754 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,47x
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 4 432 M
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,47 €
Last Close Price 9,27 €
Spread / Highest target 94,2%
Spread / Average Target -19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-43.52%4 867
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-56.14%16 294
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.93%14 106
AIR CHINA LIMITED-40.20%11 734
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-65.16%8 576
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-26.66%8 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group