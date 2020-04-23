Log in
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group publishes preliminary results for the first quarter and provides outlook on liquidity development

04/23/2020 | 11:25am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Financing
23-Apr-2020 / 17:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The travel restrictions implemented as a consequence of the global spread of the coronavirus had a significant impact on the Lufthansa Group's earnings development in the first quarter of 2020.

On a preliminary basis, Group revenues fell by 18 percent to 6.4 billion euros
(previous year: 7.8 billion euros) in the first quarter. In March alone, revenues declined by almost 1.4 billion euros or 47 percent. Cost reductions could only partially offset the revenue decline in the quarter. On a preliminary basis, the Lufthansa Group's Adjusted EBIT1 in the first quarter of 2020 amounts to around -1.2 billion euros (previous year: -336 million euros). The Group expects crisis-related asset impairments and the negative development of the value of fuel hedges to have a further significant negative impact on Group profit in the quarter. Details will be published in the quarterly financial statement, which has been postponed to the second half of May (originally scheduled to be published on April 30).

At present, it is not possible to foresee when the Group airlines will be able to resume flight operations beyond the current repatriation flight schedule. The Group therefore expects a considerably higher operating loss in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Available liquidity currently amounts to around 4.4 billion euros. Financing measures totalling around 900 million euros since mid-March have helped strengthen liquidity. In particular, bilateral credit lines were drawn down and short-term loans were taken out.

However, in view of the business outlook, existing multibillion liabilities related to trade payables and refunds of cancelled tickets as well as upcoming repayments of financial liabilities, the Group expects a significant decline in liquidity in the coming weeks. The Group does not expect to be able to cover the resulting capital requirements with further borrowings on the market. The Group is therefore in intensive negotiations with the governments of its home countries regarding various financing instruments to sustainably secure the Group's solvency in the near future. The Management Board is confident that the talks will lead to a successful conclusion.

The Group will be announcing the exact publication date of the quarterly financial statement planned for the second half of May well in advance.

1Adjusted EBIT is not an indicator according to IFRS. Information on the calculation of adjusted EBIT is available in the Annual Report 2019 of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Responsible: Dennis Weber, Vice President Investor Relations, Phone +49 69 696 28000

23-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 696 28000
Fax: +49 (0)69 696 90990
E-mail: investor.relations@dlh.de
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
ISIN: DE0008232125, DE0008232125
WKN: 823212
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1028747

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1028747  23-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1028747&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 23 730 M
EBIT 2020 -1 811 M
Net income 2020 -2 337 M
Debt 2020 10 948 M
Yield 2020 0,32%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,93x
P/E ratio 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 3 754 M
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 9,44  €
Last Close Price 7,85  €
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Hainer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-52.16%4 066
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.58%14 274
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.85%12 884
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.08%11 140
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.51%9 327
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.24%8 728
