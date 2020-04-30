Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.04.2020 / 11:05
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street: Venloer Str. 151-153
Postal code: 50672
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.82 % 4.66 % 5.49 % 478,194,257
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 3,840,415 100,000 0.80 % 0.02 %
Total 3,940,415 0.82 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 5,982,062 1.25 %
Listed Call Options 19.06.2020-17.12.2021 Until 19.06.2020-17.12.2021 2,618,300 0.55 %
Certificates 05.06.2020-18.06.2021 05.06.2020-18.06.2021 1,062,557 0.22 %
OTC Call Options 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 325,804 0.07 %
    Total 9,988,723 2.09 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 3,842 0.00 %
Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 276,099 0.06 %
Equity Linked Swaps 18.05.2020 18.05.2020 Cash 590,031 0.12 %
OTC Call Options 17.06.2020-03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2020-03.01.2033 Cash 2,074,276 0.43 %
OTC Call Options 19.06.2020-18.09.2020 19.06.2020-18.09.2020 Cash 22,316 0.00 %
OTC Put Options 17.06.2020-03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2020-03.01.2033 Cash 1,136,896 0.24 %
OTC Put Options 19.06.2020-18.12.2020 19.06.2020-18.12.2020 Cash 128,625 0.03 %
Listed Put Options 19.06.2020-16.12.2022 Until 19.06.2020-16.12.2022 Physical 5,193,300 1.09 %
Listed Call Warrants 17.06.2020-03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2020-03.01.2033 Cash 1,607,517 0.34 %
Listed Call Warrants 19.06.2020-03.01.2025 19.06.2020-03.01.2025 Cash 4,263 0.00 %
Listed Put Warrants 17.06.2020-03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2020-03.01.2033 Cash 1,136,896 0.24 %
Listed Put Warrants 19.06.2020-18.12.2020 19.06.2020-18.12.2020 Cash 128,625 0.03 %
      Total 12,302,686 2.57 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %
 
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations S.A. % % %
Société Générale Bank & Trust S.A. % % %
SG Issuer S.A. % % %
 
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Americas Securities Holdings, LLC % % %
Société Générale Americas Securities, LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Apr 2020


30.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1032437  30.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1032437&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
