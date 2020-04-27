Deutsche Lufthansa : German airline Condor to receive loans worth 550 million euros - government

"The company was operationally healthy and profitable in normal times and has good prospects," Peter Altmaier said in a statement.

Condor said in a separate statement that it would receive a loan of 294 million euros as coronavirus aid and an additional 256 million euros to completely refinance a bridging loan it received after the collapse of parent company Thomas Cook.

With planes unable to fly because of travel restrictions, Condor grounded its fleet and called for state aid.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Michelle Martin)