Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : German government divided over form of Lufthansa rescue deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 12:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Planes of German carrier Lufthansa parked on a closed runway at Frankfurt airport

Germany's ruling coalition is divided over whether the state should have a role in running airline Lufthansa in return for a rescue package the company aims to finalise next week, politicians said on Sunday.

Rolf Muetzenich, parliamentary party leader of junior coalition partners the Social Democrats, demanded a say in the running of the company in return for financial aid.

"If companies such as Lufthansa receive billions of euros in state aid from taxpayers' money, the federal government must also be guaranteed a say in the matter," he told the Bild newspaper.

Joachim Pfeiffer, from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), said the company must retain the freedom to make "structural adjustments" to remain competitive worldwide.

And Hans Michelbach, from the CDU's Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU), said the government should not intervene in the firm's management, but be a silent partner.

"The necessary later exit from the state holding will be made even more difficult if the state is involved in the management of the company," he said.

Reuters reported last week that Lufthansa aims to finalise a state aid rescue package worth up to 10 billion euros ($10.82 billion) this week, people close to the matter said.

The package will consist of equity from Germany's new economic stabilisation fund (ESF), state-guaranteed loans from Germany and debt supplied by Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, where Lufthansa subsidiaries are based, they added.

Chief Executive Carsten Spohr this month said that Lufthansa would seek state aid in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, citing cash burn at a rate of 1 million euros per hour, meaning its 4 billion euro cash reserves will be inadequate.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
12:42pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German government divided over form of Lufthansa rescue dea..
RE
04/24LUFTHANSA SEEKING 290 MILLION EURO L : media
RE
04/24EUROPE : European shares slide as EU stimulus fails to impress
RE
04/24DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa CEO sees smaller fleet and reduced staff after cr..
RE
04/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Gilead, Verizon, Amazon
04/24LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04/24LUFTHANSA AG : NorldLB Upgrades to Neutral
MD
04/24LUFTHANSA AG : Kepler Chevreux remains a Sell rating
MD
04/24LUFTHANSA AG : Independant Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/24LUFTHANSA AG : Sell rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 22 195 M
EBIT 2020 -2 394 M
Net income 2020 -2 416 M
Debt 2020 10 844 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,49x
P/E ratio 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 3 433 M
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 8,20  €
Last Close Price 7,18  €
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Hainer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-56.25%3 707
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.68%14 236
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.37%12 732
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-35.61%11 241
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-3.02%9 124
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-1.90%8 604
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group