Deutsche Lufthansa : Germany to take 25.1% stake in Lufthansa - Der Spiegel

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
05/01/2020 | 08:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

Lufthansa is negotiating a 10 billion euro (8.74 billion pounds)bailout that would result in Germany taking a 25.1% stake in the airline, weekly paper Der Spiegel said on Friday.

Of that total, 5.5 billion euros would be in the form of non-voting capital, for which the German government wants a coupon of 9%, the paper said.

A further 3.5 billion euros in loans would be provided by state bank Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW), the paper said, adding that Belgium, Austria and Switzerland might contribute towards the bailout.

Lufthansa declined to comment but a government source confirmed to Reuters that negotiations were ongoing.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, meanwhile, told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper that "taxpayers can count on us not to conduct these talks naively" but declined to elaborate on how negotiations are progressing.

Reuters on Wednesday reported that Lufthansa is negotiating a 9 billion euro bailout, with loans from Austria, Germany and Switzerland amounting to 6 billion euros, with an equity component of about 3 billion euros, citing a source close to the matter.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Joseph Nasr; Editing by David Goodman)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21 756 M
EBIT 2020 -2 952 M
Net income 2020 -3 092 M
Debt 2020 11 229 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,40x
P/E ratio 2021 5,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 3 901 M
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Hainer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-50.29%4 268
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-55.69%16 459
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 504
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 318
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 104
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 710
