Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : Lufthansa's Austrian unit considers 15% job cut - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 04:59am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Schwechat, Austria

Lufthansa's Austrian unit could cut 15% of its 7,000 jobs and reduce salaries by 13% as part of a package designed to convince the Austrian government of its future viability and persuade it to grant the group state aid, newswire APA reported.

Austrian Airlines (AUA) declined to comment on the APA report on Thursday. Its supervisory board met on Wednesday to discuss survival strategies as the coronavirus lockdown measures have brought the airline to a standstill with no income.

The group has applied for 767 million euros ($828 million) in state aid, but the Austrian government has demanded job guarantees and an assurance that the group will keep Vienna as a transfer hub before committing to any financial support.

Parent Lufthansa, which is preparing to restart passenger flights slowly from June, is currently in talks with the German, Austrian, Swiss and Belgian authorities about a roughly 10 billion euro bailout.

Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr has said that he expects to clinch a deal with Germany shortly. In Switzerland, parliament has already backed a 1.275 billion franc ($1.3 billion) package in loan guarantees for Lufthansa units Swiss and Edelweiss.

About 1,100 AUA jobs could be cut by 2023, and reduced working hours agreements - currently agreed for nearly all AUA staff until mid-May - could be extended to two to three years, APA reported from an unidentified source.

As an alternative, AUA management has also started preparations for an insolvency plan that would lead to self-administration, APA said.

Such a path could offer AUA a further option to recapitalise so that insolvency proceedings would not lead to a total loss of the company. The Austrian government has considered that option as a possible rescue plan as well.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
04:59aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa's Austrian unit considers 15% job cut - report
RE
04:44aGERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER : We'll prevent Lufthansa from being sold out
RE
04:41aAir France-KLM 1Q Loss Widened Amid Pandemic; 2Q Will Be Worse -- Update
DJ
03:00aBritish Airways parent IAG says CEO Willie Walsh to stay until September
RE
02:29aAir France job cuts set to test CEO Smith's consensual style
RE
05/06DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German conservatives against taking Lufthansa stake - repor..
RE
05/06EUROWINGS : Coronavirus: All information on the current situation
AQ
05/06LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/06DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Relatives of Germanwings victims seek compensation for cras..
AQ
05/05AIRBUS : Lufthansa to pay no dividend for 2019 as airline seeks bailout
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21 489 M
EBIT 2020 -3 087 M
Net income 2020 -3 092 M
Debt 2020 11 870 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,27x
P/E ratio 2021 5,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 3 741 M
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,61  €
Last Close Price 7,82  €
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target -2,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Hainer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-52.32%4 041
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-62.88%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.89%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-35.73%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.42%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.11%8 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group