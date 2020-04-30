Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa : Wizz Air makes masks compulsory on flights

04/30/2020 | 06:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Wizz Air Airbus aircraft is pictured at Luton Airport

Passengers travelling on Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air will be required to wear masks on its flights from now on, a spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

Wizz said last week it would restart some flights from London's Luton Airport on May 1, becoming one of the first European carriers to begin restoring services that have been halted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany's Lufthansa said a day earlier that masks would be compulsory on its flights.

The spokesman told Reuters that passengers who did not bring their own face masks would initially be provided with them free of charge.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -2.08% 8.308 Delayed Quote.-48.32%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.13% 2902 Delayed Quote.-24.42%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21 756 M
EBIT 2020 -2 747 M
Net income 2020 -2 907 M
Debt 2020 10 960 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,54x
P/E ratio 2021 5,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 4 055 M
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Hainer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-48.32%4 402
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.28%17 355
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%12 922
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.92%12 394
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-64.57%8 942
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.46%8 743
