Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Egypt to loan EgyptAir $127 mln to help it through coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 06:47am EDT
EgyptAir planes are seen parked at the airport in Cairo

Egypt's government will lend EgyptAir 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($127.39 million) due to the impact of the coronavirus on its operations, the finance ministry said.

A member of the Star Alliance led by Germany's Lufthansa, EgyptAir halted regular international flights on March 19 when the government closed the country's airports to combat the spread of the virus.

The government will support state-owned EgyptAir until it returns to 80% of its 2019 operations, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

EgyptAir has continued flying some domestic routes and repatriation flights for citizens stranded abroad.

Egypt is allowing hotels to reopen for domestic tourists on condition they operate at no more than 25% capacity until the end of May.

From June 1, hotels will be allowed to work at up to 50% capacity.

The virus has shut down Egypt's tourist sector, which accounts for 12%-15% of gross domestic product, leading to losses estimated at $1 billion per month.

($1 = 15.7000 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Ehab Farouk and Aidan Lewis; editing by Patrick Werr and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
05/15As Air France restores some flights, pilots queue for simulator
RE
05/15Belgium tells Lufthansa state aid possible if conditions met
RE
05/15Belgium tells Lufthansa state aid possible if conditions met
RE
05/15As Lufthansa bailout talks continue, role of German state at issue
RE
05/15DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Pilots at Lufthansa's Austrian offer to take 43% pay cut un..
RE
05/14Lufthansa restores routes, targets 1,800 weekly flights
RE
05/13TRAVEL LIGHT WITH A MASK : Europe unveils plans to get planes back in sky
RE
05/13The planes in Spain parked neatly on the plain
RE
05/13AIR FRANCE KLM : EU opens legal cases against countries over travel refunds
RE
05/13DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : EasyJet, Germanwings lose legal fight against EU's Italian ..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 20 845 M
EBIT 2020 -3 166 M
Net income 2020 -3 260 M
Debt 2020 12 025 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,16x
P/E ratio 2021 5,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 3 581 M
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,49 €
Last Close Price 7,49 €
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-54.37%3 875
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-67.19%12 190
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.64%12 182
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-42.24%9 901
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.72%8 323
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.26%8 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group