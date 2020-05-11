Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/11 08:05:46 am
7.639 EUR   -1.79%
07:37aGerman companies seek state aid to cope with coronavirus
RE
05:20aLUFTHANSA AG : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
04:28aSpain calls for European response to airlines' coronavirus crisis
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

German companies seek state aid to cope with coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 07:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Planes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked on a closed runway in Frankfurt

A number of German companies have taken out state-backed loans as part of the federal government's aid package to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Here is a list of companies that have applied for the package or plan to do so:

K+S

Indebted German mineral miner K+S slashed its dividend proposal to 4 euro cents per share ($0.04) from a previously proposed 15 cents per share to become eligible for state aid.

The company said it was eyeing loans backed by Germany's development bank KfW [KFW.UL], but declined to comment on whether it has already applied for the loan or how big it could be.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa is negotiating a 9 billion euro ($9.7 billion) bailout with Germany's economic stabilisation fund to ensure its future, the airline said on May 7.

The "stabilisation package" includes a non-voting capital component - known as a silent participation - plus a secured loan and a capital increase which may leave the government with a shareholding of up to 25% plus one share, the company said.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Sunday that Germany is working on a "concrete model" to aid Lufthansa, amid a political row over whether the state should play an active role in the airline.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp has secured about 1 billion euros in state aid, a source close to the matter said. The KfW loan should help the conglomerate to get through until money from the sale of its elevator division arrives.

PUMA

The sportswear maker, which in April proposed suspending its dividend due to the pandemic, said it had secured a new revolving credit facility of 900 million euros, including 625 million from KfW.

ADIDAS

The sportswear maker, which was forced to suspend dividend payments as a condition of a government-backed loan earlier this month, said it would replace that loan with other financial options as soon as possible.

Manager Magazin said Adidas was planning a multi-billion euro bond.

The company initially agreed to take a 2.4 billion euro government-backed loan on April 14 after it was hit by the closure of stores due to global coronavirus lockdowns and by the postponement of the Olympic Games and Euro soccer tournament.

TUI

To cope with the COVID-19 impact, the holiday operator received a 1.8-billion euro loan commitment from KfW to increase the company's existing 1.75 billion euro credit agreement.

"The commitment of the KfW bridging loan is an important first step for TUI to successfully bridge the current exceptional situation," said Chief Executive Fritz Joussen.

CECONOMY

The electronics supplier has secured a government-backed loan of 1.7 billion euros to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on its business following forced shop closures.

Ceconomy, which had put 20,000 employees on short-time work in Germany but began reopening stores in the country last week, said one condition of the loan is that the company suspend dividend payments.

SIXT

The German car rental company said on Wednesday it had signed a syndicated loan agreement with a bank consortium including state-owned KfW. The agreement is a revolving credit line of up to 1.5 billion euros with a term of up to two years.

Among other conditions, Sixt has agreed to waive dividend payments during the term of the loan, except for the annual minimum dividend of 0.05 euros paid for preference shares.

LEONI

The battered German auto supplier will stay afloat with state aid of several hundred million euros. The financing should compensate for delayed payments following halted car production as well as for ongoing costs.

Leoni said on April 20 it was in advanced talks with its banks to obtain a loan, 90% of which would be guaranteed by the federal government and the state of Bavaria.

The firm's banks, which are supposed to bear the rest of the risk, have already shown their support to the plan.

DEUTSCHE BAHN [DBN.UL]

The federal government is planning billions in support measures for the state-owned rail operator against the damage caused by the pandemic, according to a Funke media group report.

As the operator promises massive savings in personnel and material costs, the government proposed to compensate the remaining losses of between 6.9 and 8.4 billion euros with a capital increase. There is also a plan to increase the group's debt limit.

CONDOR

Germany's government and the federal state of Hesse have agreed to provide charter airline Condor with loans worth 550 million euros, the economy minister said at the end of April, after the owner of Poland's LOT pulled out of a deal to buy the airline.

Condor said in a separate statement that it would receive a loan of 294 million euros as coronavirus aid and an additional 256 million euros to completely refinance a bridging loan it received after the collapse of parent company Thomas Cook.

($1 = 0.9242 euros)

(Compiled by Bartosz Dabrowski, Linda Pasquini and Veronica Snoj in Gdansk with contributions from Frankfurt, Duesseldorf and Munich; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -0.82% 206 Delayed Quote.-28.26%
CECONOMY -0.16% 2.444 Delayed Quote.-54.72%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -1.95% 7.626 Delayed Quote.-52.60%
K+S -4.63% 5.394 Delayed Quote.-49.08%
LEONI AG -1.26% 6.3 Delayed Quote.-38.42%
PUMA SE -2.63% 58.44 Delayed Quote.-12.07%
SIXT SE -1.88% 60.15 Delayed Quote.-31.79%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -3.52% 5.08 Delayed Quote.-56.15%
TUI AG -5.08% 3.061 Delayed Quote.-71.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
07:37aGerman companies seek state aid to cope with coronavirus
RE
05:20aLUFTHANSA AG : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
04:28aSpain calls for European response to airlines' coronavirus crisis
RE
04:02aKLM passengers must bring their own face masks on all flights
RE
05/10DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany's Altmaier opposes active state role at Lufthansa
RE
05/08DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : negotiates stabilization package for the Group
AQ
05/08DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa to start flying 80 more aircraft in June to meet ..
RE
05/08DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
05/08LUFTHANSA AG : Kepler Chevreux remains a Sell rating
MD
05/08LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21 429 M
EBIT 2020 -3 023 M
Net income 2020 -3 260 M
Debt 2020 12 025 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,21x
P/E ratio 2021 5,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 3 719 M
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,49  €
Last Close Price 7,78  €
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target -3,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-52.60%4 037
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.15%14 433
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.39%12 810
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-35.08%11 162
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-3.08%9 256
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.47%8 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group