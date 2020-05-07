Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
German economy minister: We'll prevent Lufthansa from being sold out

05/07/2020 | 04:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Planes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked on a closed runway in Frankfurt

The German government will prevent Lufthansa, the country's flagship carrier, from being sold out, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Bild newspaper on Thursday.

"Lufthansa, like other companies, is part of our economy's family silver," Altmaier said. "That's why we'll prevent this ... from being sold out."

He also said: "We'll defend ourselves against foreign investors who think they can get bargain prices for famous and renowned German companies."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Tom Sims)

