German economy minister: We'll prevent Lufthansa from being sold out

The German government will prevent Lufthansa, the country's flagship carrier, from being sold out, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Bild newspaper on Thursday.

"Lufthansa, like other companies, is part of our economy's family silver," Altmaier said. "That's why we'll prevent this ... from being sold out."

He also said: "We'll defend ourselves against foreign investors who think they can get bargain prices for famous and renowned German companies."

