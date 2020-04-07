Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank lowers its rating to Sell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 02:49am EDT

DZ Bank's analyst Dirk Schlamp downgrades his rating from Neutral to Sell.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
02:49aLUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank lowers its rating to Sell
ZD
04/06DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa to discuss permanently grounding Germanwings - so..
RE
04/06Lufthansa working on capital raise plan to combat coronavirus pandemic -sourc..
RE
04/06German Industrial Firms Plan to Build Private 5G Networks
DJ
04/06LUFTHANSA AG : HSBC sticks Neutral
ZD
04/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Further bad news for airlines and Boeing
04/06DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa's Belgian carrier suspends flights until mid-May
RE
04/04DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson resigns for healt..
EQ
04/03LUFTHANSA : reviewing future of Germanwings
RE
04/03DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 25 468 M
EBIT 2020 -1 224 M
Net income 2020 -2 354 M
Debt 2020 10 242 M
Yield 2020 0,38%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,75x
P/E ratio 2021 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 3 802 M
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,94  €
Last Close Price 7,95  €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-47.28%4 499
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.83%18 188
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.02%12 101
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-41.30%10 956
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.36%10 478
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.72%8 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group