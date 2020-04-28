Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report
04/28 06:18:11 am
7.95 EUR   +0.25%
06:09aLUFTHANSA CEO WARNS OF TOO MUCH GOVERNMENT INFLUENCE : Die Zeit
RE
06:09aBERLIN GOVERNMENT, LUFTHANSA PURSUE RESCUE DEAL : sources
RE
06:07aBerlin government, Lufthansa pursue rescue deal, sources say
RE
Lufthansa CEO warns of too much government influence: Die Zeit

04/28/2020 | 06:09am EDT

Lufthansa would be hard to steer if governments had too much influence on the company, its CEO was quoted as saying by German weekly Die Zeit on Tuesday, as the airline is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

If Berlin were to exert too much influence on operations, then the governments of Austria, Switzerland, Belgium or the German federal states of Bavaria or Hesse might follow, Carsten Spohr said, according to the paper. "You can hardly steer a group this way."

Lufthansa has subsidiaries in Austria, Switzerland and Belgium and its two German hubs Frankfurt and Munich are located in the state of Hesse and Bavaria.

The company has issued stark warnings about its solvency amid a gloomy outlook for the industry and discussing state aid.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 22 195 M
EBIT 2020 -2 394 M
Net income 2020 -2 416 M
Debt 2020 10 844 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,65x
P/E ratio 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 3 792 M
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 8,20  €
Last Close Price 7,93  €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Hainer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-51.68%4 109
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-62.11%14 077
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.00%12 594
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-32.39%11 605
ANA HOLDINGS INC.3.39%9 427
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.73%8 547
