Lufthansa CEO warns of too much government influence: Die Zeit

If Berlin were to exert too much influence on operations, then the governments of Austria, Switzerland, Belgium or the German federal states of Bavaria or Hesse might follow, Carsten Spohr said, according to the paper. "You can hardly steer a group this way."

Lufthansa has subsidiaries in Austria, Switzerland and Belgium and its two German hubs Frankfurt and Munich are located in the state of Hesse and Bavaria.

The company has issued stark warnings about its solvency amid a gloomy outlook for the industry and discussing state aid.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)