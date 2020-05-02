Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Majority of EU states back suspension of air travel refunds, France says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 01:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Barcelona

Germany, Italy and Spain have joined a call by 12 European Union governments for the EU's executive body to suspend rules forcing crisis-hit airlines to offer full cash refunds for cancelled flights, France said in a statement on Saturday.

The dozen EU governments, including Paris, urged the European Commission on Wednesday to suspend rules forcing the cash-drained airlines to offer refunds instead of vouchers for future travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm glad a very large majority of member states are supporting my request to authorise airlines and maritime groups to temporarily use vouchers when trips are cancelled, so as to relieve their cash reserves while protecting passengers' rights to a refund," French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a statement.

Airlines across Europe, including Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, have sought state rescues as coronavirus lockdowns have forced them to ground their fleets for more than a month, with no end in sight.

The European Commission, which is set to issue guidelines on how the broader transport industry could gradually restart, has said so far that airlines must follow EU rules and provide refunds for cancelled flights.

They should only issue vouchers if passengers accept them.

Governments in favour of a temporary waiver have said vouchers should be valid for a set period and include the right to reimbursement if they are not used before the expiry date. Protection should also be provided in the case of airline bankruptcies.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Helen Popper)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.24% 4.647 Real-time Quote.-53.17%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -3.80% 8.158 Delayed Quote.-50.29%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.38% 10.4 Delayed Quote.-28.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
01:37pMajority of EU states back suspension of air travel refunds, France says
RE
05/01DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa wants state support not government management - C..
RE
05/01EXCLUSIVE : Britain hires Morgan Stanley to advise on aviation rescue plan - sou..
RE
05/01European Airlines Warn of Up to 30,000 Job Losses Amid Virus Crisis
DJ
05/01Ryanair boss decries 'state aid doping' as airline sheds 3,000 jobs
RE
05/01IAG's Spanish airlines secure $1.1 billion of state-backed loans
RE
05/01DREAMS GROUNDED : Cadet pilots face uncertain future as coronavirus turns shorta..
RE
04/30American Airlines, Delta, United to require facial coverings on U.S. flights
RE
04/30AIRBUS : Crisis-torn airlines scramble to convert empty cabins to cargo
RE
04/30LUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21 756 M
EBIT 2020 -2 952 M
Net income 2020 -3 092 M
Debt 2020 11 229 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,40x
P/E ratio 2021 5,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 3 901 M
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,82  €
Last Close Price 8,16  €
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target -4,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Hainer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG-50.29%4 292
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.76%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group