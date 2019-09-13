Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

13.09.2019 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Trustee in Estate UK-3 securitization confirms that GBP 113.8 million loss allocation is permissible

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 07:17am EDT

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Trustee in Estate UK-3 securitization confirms that GBP 113.8 million loss allocation is permissible

13-Sep-2019 / 12:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (Deloitte), in accordance with its obligations as trustee for the securitization transaction Estate UK-3 (UK-3 transaction) (Trustee), has verified if the intended loss allocation in the amount of GBP 113.8 million is permissible under the terms of the UK-3 transaction. An independent expert appointed by the Trustee had found on 28 June 2019 the allocation of the full amount of a credit loss of GBP 113.8 million under the Credit Linked Notes (CLN) issued under UK-3 permissible. According to the terms of the CLN, the findings of the expert are final and binding in the absence of manifest error. The Trustee has confirmed today that he has verified the expert opinion and has not found any manifest error in it. Accordingly, the Trustee has notified Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) that in its opinion the intended loss allocation is permissible.

A predecessor institution of pbb had entered into the UK-3 transaction to hedge the credit risk exposure of a real estate loan portfolio via the CLN in 2007. The real estate loan portfolio subsequently suffered a loan default. pbb envisaged allocating a loss of GBP 113.8 million resulting from the default to the CLN. Deloitte, who as Trustee represents the interests of the investors, expressed doubts with respect to the permissibility of the loss allocation (please refer to pbb's ad-hoc announcements dated 18 January 2016 and 13 December 2016). In June 2017, the trustee therefore appointed an independent expert to determine whether the conditions for a loss allocation were met.

On 28 June 2019 the expert presented its findings. The expert found the allocation of the full amount of a credit loss of GBP 113.8 million permissible, thereby fully affirming the position of pbb as issuer of the CLN. The loss allocation will lead to a corresponding write-down of the CLN (please refer to pbb's ad-hoc announcement dated 28 June 2019).

The CLN comprise the following securities:
GBP 400,000 Class A1+ Floating Rate Amortising Credit-Linked Notes: WKN A0LRNQ, ISIN XS0285362082
GBP 29,800,000 Class A2 Floating Rate Amortising Credit-Linked Notes: WKN A0LRNR, ISIN XS0285364963
GBP 35,760,000 Class B Floating Rate Amortising Credit-Linked Notes: WKN A0LRNS, ISIN XS0285366588
GBP 24,560,000 Class C Floating Rate Amortising Credit-Linked Notes: WKN A0LRNT, ISIN XS0285367982
GBP 8,240,000 Class D Floating Rate Amortising Credit-Linked Notes: WKN A0LRNU, ISIN XS0285369921
GBP 14,920,000 Class E Floating Rate Amortising Credit-Linked Notes: WKN A0LRNV, ISIN XS0285374509

Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787

13-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 11:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
07:17a13.09.2019 DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK A : Trustee in Estate UK-3 securitization con..
PU
06:45aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Trustee in Estate UK-3 securitization confirms that..
EQ
09/09DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 09.09.2019 pbb provides 90 mn medium term credit and ..
PU
08/22DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 22.08.2019 Office market economy in Germany weakens ag..
PU
08/12DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 12.08.2019 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited, , U..
PU
08/12DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 12.08.2019 J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., , U..
PU
08/12DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 12.08.2019 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, ..
PU
08/12DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
08/07DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 07.08.2019 pbb provides financing for the "EDEN Tower"..
PU
07/30DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 30.07.2019 pbb moves into new company headquarters in ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 457 M
EBIT 2019 242 M
Net income 2019 155 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,95%
P/E ratio 2019 9,89x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,32x
Capitalization 1 510 M
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,74  €
Last Close Price 11,00  €
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Arndt Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar P. Kollmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Plesser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG28.49%1 668
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD3.08%50 669
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%39 785
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-2.90%24 443
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION236.79%20 488
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED12.56%9 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group