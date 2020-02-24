24.02.2020 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020

Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020

Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020

Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020

Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

