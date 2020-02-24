Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

24.02.2020 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:14am EST
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020
Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020
Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020
Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020
Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 09:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
04:14a24.02.2020 DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK A : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
PU
02:50aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
02/13DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 13.02.2020 pbb arranged EUR 99.2 million financing for..
PU
01/28DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : EZB SREP – 9.5% CET1 capital requirement for pbb
PU
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 28.11.2019 German office market economy again slightly..
PU
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 11.11.2019 pbb's profit before taxes rises to 187 mil..
PU
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : pbb raises guidance for the full year 2019, to a pr..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 06.11.2019 BlackRock, Inc., , United States of America..
PU
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quar..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 475 M
EBIT 2019 257 M
Net income 2019 167 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,08%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,46x
Capitalization 2 049 M
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,75  €
Last Close Price 15,24  €
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Arndt Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar P. Kollmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Plesser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG4.67%2 226
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.20%34 365
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 181
REMGRO LIMITED-1.72%6 729
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP10.25%6 709
LIFCO AB (PUBL)2.27%5 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group