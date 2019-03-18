Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 18.03.2019 Bundesrepublik Deutschland, Berlin, Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 10:40am EDT

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

18.03.2019 / 15:14
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Street: Freisinger Strasse 5
Postal code: 85716
City: Unterschleissheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): DZZ47B9A52ZJ6LT6VV95

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bundesrepublik Deutschland
City of registered office, country: Berlin, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Finanzmarktstabilisierungsfonds - FMS

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3,50 % 0 % 3,50 % 134475308
Previous notification 3,50 % 0 % 3,50 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008019001 4706636 % 3,50 %
Total 4706636 3,50 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bundesrepublik Deutschland % % %
Finanzmarktstabilisierungsfonds - FMS 3,50 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The Federal Republic of Germany is represented by the Federal Ministry of Finance, the latter is represented by the German Finance Agency ('Bundesrepublik Deutschland - Finanzagentur GmbH'). On 01 January 2018 the Bundesrepublik Deutschland-Finanzagentur GmbH assumed the administration of the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund ('Finanzmarktstabilisierungsfonds-FMS') from the Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation ('Bundesanstalt für Finanzmarktstabilisierung-FMSA').
Date


18.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 14:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
10:40aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 18.03.2019 Bundesrepublik Deutschland, Berlin, Germany
PU
10:20aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
03/12AAREAL BANK : German commercial property lenders exposed to no-deal Brexit - Moo..
RE
03/07DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
01/23CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP : Greenlight's Einhorn tweaks portfolio, says CFO to le..
RE
01/07DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 07.01.2019 Marcus Schulte appointed as new pbb Managem..
PU
2018DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 04.12.2018 pbb provides financing for a prime commerci..
PU
2018DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 13.11.2018 pbb provides 75mn for the acquisition of a..
PU
2018DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 12.11.2018 pbb's profit before taxes rises to 171 mil..
PU
2018DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : pbb Further Raises 2018 Full-Year Guidance on Pre-T..
BU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 443 M
EBIT 2018 235 M
Net income 2018 163 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,22%
P/E ratio 2018 9,22
P/E ratio 2019 10,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,34x
Capitalization 1 474 M
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,8 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Arndt Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar P. Kollmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Plesser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG25.40%1 669
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD0.32%49 287
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%43 202
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-2.17%25 187
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED17.43%10 438
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%9 725
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.