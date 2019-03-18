Deutsche Pfandbriefbank : 18.03.2019 Bundesrepublik Deutschland, Berlin, Germany

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

18.03.2019 / 15:14

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Street: Freisinger Strasse 5 Postal code: 85716 City: Unterschleissheim

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): DZZ47B9A52ZJ6LT6VV95

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Bundesrepublik Deutschland

City of registered office, country: Berlin , Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Finanzmarktstabilisierungsfonds - FMS



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3,50 % 0 % 3,50 % 134475308 Previous notification 3,50 % 0 % 3,50 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0008019001 4706636 % 3,50 % Total 4706636 3,50 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bundesrepublik Deutschland % % % Finanzmarktstabilisierungsfonds - FMS 3,50 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The Federal Republic of Germany is represented by the Federal Ministry of Finance, the latter is represented by the German Finance Agency ('Bundesrepublik Deutschland - Finanzagentur GmbH'). On 01 January 2018 the Bundesrepublik Deutschland-Finanzagentur GmbH assumed the administration of the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund ('Finanzmarktstabilisierungsfonds-FMS') from the Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation ('Bundesanstalt für Finanzmarktstabilisierung-FMSA'). Date



Date

