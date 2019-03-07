Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:30am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.03.2019 / 10:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2019 German: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2019 German: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html


07.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Freisinger Strasse 5
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

784939  07.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=784939&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
04:30aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
01/23CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP : Greenlight's Einhorn tweaks portfolio, says CFO to le..
RE
01/07DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 07.01.2019 Marcus Schulte appointed as new pbb Managem..
PU
2018DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 04.12.2018 pbb provides financing for a prime commerci..
PU
2018DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 13.11.2018 pbb provides 75mn for the acquisition of a..
PU
2018DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 12.11.2018 pbb's profit before taxes rises to 171 mil..
PU
2018DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : pbb Further Raises 2018 Full-Year Guidance on Pre-T..
BU
2018DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 08.11.2018 pbb further raises 2018 full-year guidance ..
PU
201808.11.2018 DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK A : pbb further raises 2018 full-year guidanc..
PU
2018DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : pbb further raises 2018 full-year guidance on pre-t..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 443 M
EBIT 2018 237 M
Net income 2018 164 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,01%
P/E ratio 2018 9,37
P/E ratio 2019 10,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,39x
Capitalization 1 489 M
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,7 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Arndt Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar P. Kollmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Plesser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG26.66%1 683
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD-4.22%46 306
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%43 290
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-4.15%24 941
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%10 300
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED13.27%10 177
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.