Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.03.2019

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2019 German: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2019 German: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

