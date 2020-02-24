Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 02:50am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.02.2020 / 08:49
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020
Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020
Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020
Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020
Address: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html

24.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

981843  24.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=981843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
02:50aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
02/13DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 13.02.2020 pbb arranged EUR 99.2 million financing for..
PU
01/28DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : EZB SREP – 9.5% CET1 capital requirement for pbb
PU
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 28.11.2019 German office market economy again slightly..
PU
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 11.11.2019 pbb's profit before taxes rises to 187 mil..
PU
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : pbb raises guidance for the full year 2019, to a pr..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 06.11.2019 BlackRock, Inc., , United States of America..
PU
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quar..
EQ
2019DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 18.09.2019 pbb and ING provided financing to a Korean ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 475 M
EBIT 2019 257 M
Net income 2019 167 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,08%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,46x
Capitalization 2 049 M
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,75  €
Last Close Price 15,24  €
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Arndt Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar P. Kollmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Plesser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG4.67%2 226
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.20%34 365
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 181
REMGRO LIMITED-1.72%6 729
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP10.25%6 709
LIFCO AB (PUBL)2.27%5 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group