Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer repurchase of Mortgage Pfandbrief benchmark bond



10-Jun-2020

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) has today resolved to offer to repurchase against cash in a public tender up to a nominal volume of EUR 250 million of its Mortgage Pfandbrief benchmark bond ISIN DE000A1X3LT7. The repurchase price will be calculated by reference to the sum of the spread of -10 bps and the rate, expressed as a percentage, as determined at pricing, by linear interpolation of the mid-swap rate for euro swap transactions with a maturity of 1 year and the mid-swap rate for euro swap transactions with a maturity of 2 years, as such rates appear on the Bloomberg Screen ICAE1 at pricing, to the maturity date of the bond in accordance with market convention.



pbb issued the bond in January 2014 with an original nominal volume of EUR 500 million; it was increased with two taps in November 2019 and January 2020 to a total nominal volume of EUR 750 million.



The repurchase offer is only valid outside of the United States of America. Further information and restrictions on the repurchase will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum, which can be obtained from Lucid Issuer Services Limited as tender agent in connection with the repurchase from 10 June 2020.



