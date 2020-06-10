Log in
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer repurchase of Mortgage Pfandbrief benchmark bond

06/10/2020 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Bond
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb to offer repurchase of Mortgage Pfandbrief benchmark bond

10-Jun-2020 / 09:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) has today resolved to offer to repurchase against cash in a public tender up to a nominal volume of EUR 250 million of its Mortgage Pfandbrief benchmark bond ISIN DE000A1X3LT7. The repurchase price will be calculated by reference to the sum of the spread of -10 bps and the rate, expressed as a percentage, as determined at pricing, by linear interpolation of the mid-swap rate for euro swap transactions with a maturity of 1 year and the mid-swap rate for euro swap transactions with a maturity of 2 years, as such rates appear on the Bloomberg Screen ICAE1 at pricing, to the maturity date of the bond in accordance with market convention.

pbb issued the bond in January 2014 with an original nominal volume of EUR 500 million; it was increased with two taps in November 2019 and January 2020 to a total nominal volume of EUR 750 million.

The repurchase offer is only valid outside of the United States of America. Further information and restrictions on the repurchase will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum, which can be obtained from Lucid Issuer Services Limited as tender agent in connection with the repurchase from 10 June 2020.

Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787

10-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
E-mail: info@pfandbriefbank.com
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
ISIN: DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
WKN: 801900
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1066711

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1066711  10-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1066711&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
