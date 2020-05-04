Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG    PBB   DE0008019001

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

(PBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb withdraws forecast for the 2020 financial year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb withdraws forecast for the 2020 financial year

04-May-2020 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Management Board of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) resolved today to withdraw the forecast for the 2020 financial year, as published in the annual report for the 2019 financial year. In particular, the development of risk provisioning and net income from fair value measurement cannot be reliably forecast, due to uncertainty concerning the macroeconomic environment and real estate market developments. pbb will recognise net risk provisions of ?-34 million for the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2019:  ?-1 million; Q4 2019: ?-39 million). Likewise, net income from fair value measurement will be clearly negative, at ?-17 million, especially due to widening credit spreads (Q1 2019: ?-2 million; Q4 2019: ?-5 million). pbb's pre-tax profit for the first quarter of 2020 will thus decline to ?2 million (Q1 2019: ?48 million; Q4 2019: ?29 million; consolidated figures in accordance with IFRS). Excluding the extraordinary burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, pbb would have generated pre-tax profit of ?47 million. The Bank will publish an updated forecast as soon as this can be reliably projected.




Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787

04-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
E-mail: info@pfandbriefbank.com
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
ISIN: DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
WKN: 801900
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1035537

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1035537  04-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035537&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
01:09pDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 04.05.2020 pbb withdraws forecast for the 2020 financi..
PU
01:00pDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : pbb withdraws forecast for the 2020 financial year
EQ
04/29DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
04/23DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quar..
EQ
04/23DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
04/06DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
04/03DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 03.04.2020 pbb withdraws its dividend proposal for the..
PU
04/03DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG : pbb withdraws its dividend proposal for the 2019 fi..
EQ
04/02DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : Metzler keeps a Sell rating
MD
04/01DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : HSBC gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 464 M
EBIT 2020 226 M
Net income 2020 117 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,08%
P/E ratio 2020 7,36x
P/E ratio 2021 7,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,95x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 903 M
Chart DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,89  €
Last Close Price 6,72  €
Spread / Highest target 99,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Arndt Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Günther Bräunig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Kordick Member-Supervisory Board
Dagmar P. Kollmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Plesser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG-53.88%993
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.17%28 552
HAL TRUST-18.61%10 753
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN-12.59%8 985
KINNEVIK-11.79%5 700
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group