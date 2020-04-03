Log in
04/03/2020 | 10:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb withdraws its dividend proposal for the 2019 financial year, following ECB recommendation

03-Apr-2020 / 16:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management and Supervisory Boards of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) have resolved today to withdraw the dividend proposal for the 2019 financial year, published on 4 March 2020, of ?0.90 per no-par value share entitled to dividends. pbb thus complies with a recommendation issued by the ECB to all banks included in the SSM to refrain from paying out dividends for the 2019 financial year, or to refrain from doing so prior to 1 October 2020. In this way, pbb accounts for the particular challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to related stabilisation efforts.

The Management and Supervisory Boards reserve the right to use the option - permitted by the ECB - to re-assess the market situation after 1 October 2020, and to submit a new dividend proposal to the General Meeting if the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic provides for greater certainty in decision-making.

pbb maintains its dividend policy published at the beginning of March 2020. Given the extraordinary situation of the world economy, this policy is subject to ongoing review.



Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787

03-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
E-mail: info@pfandbriefbank.com
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
ISIN: DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
WKN: 801900
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1015119

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1015119  03-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1015119&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
