Ad hoc: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation

01/15/2019 0:32 AM CEST

Newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports in its online edition on January 14th, 2019 on a letter in which the federal network agency informs its political advisory council about the process of the proposed pricing decision (,Maßgrößenentscheidung') for Deutsche Post AG.

Deutsche Post AG expects to receive on January 15th, 2019 the draft of the proposed decision in order to comment on it. Deutsche Post AG will inform its investors once the assessment of the proposed decision has been derived. The assessment of the economical impact will have to take into account the percentage of price increase allowance, the length of the period covered and - if any - further parameters.

