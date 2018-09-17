Log in
Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post DHL Group focuses PeP division on German Post and Parcel business and creates DHL eCommerce Solutions division to drive global growth sector

09/17/2018 | 12:05pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post DHL Group focuses PeP division on German Post and Parcel business and creates DHL eCommerce Solutions division to drive global growth sector

17-Sep-2018 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Post DHL Group focuses PeP division on German Post and Parcel business and creates DHL eCommerce Solutions division to drive global growth sector

- Post - eCommerce - Parcel (PeP) to be separated into German and international divisions under dedicated Board of Management leadership

- Post - eCommerce - Parcel (PeP) will be renamed as Post & Paket Deutschland, focusing on post and parcel business in Germany

- Ken Allen takes over responsibility as CEO and Board Member for new DHL eCommerce Solutions division

- John Pearson appointed as new Board Member and CEO for DHL Express

Bonn, Germany, September 17th: In order to allow for a dedicated focus on the Post and Parcel business in Germany and to leverage the tremendous growth opportunities in the
e-commerce sector, the Group has decided to refocus the Post - eCommerce - Parcel (PeP) division on the post and parcel business in Germany. This business will be renamed Post & Paket Deutschland and will remain under the interim leadership of Group CEO Frank Appel. The international parcel and e-commerce businesses - previously DHL Parcel Europe and DHL eCommerce - will be established as a standalone division, DHL eCommerce Solutions, under the leadership of Corporate Board Member Ken Allen.

Having one operating division of the Group fully dedicated to the German post and parcel business will ensure even more stringent execution of the previously announced PeP turnaround plan. This plan includes improved yield management, indirect cost reduction and productivity improvement measures. At the same time, by creating the DHL eCommerce Solutions division, the Group will be better positioned to leverage opportunities within the booming e-commerce logistics sector in Europe and around the world.

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post AG today named Ken Allen (63) as the Board member for DHL eCommerce Solutions and extended his contract to the Corporate Board of Management until 2022. Ken Allen's new mandate will include the Parcel Europe and eCommerce businesses which are currently within the existing PeP division. He will keep the responsibility for Customer Solutions & Innovation (CSI), and will lead the further development of the overall e-commerce strategy for the Group.

John Pearson (55) will take over the Board mandate for DHL Express. He joined DHL Express in 1986, and served the company as CEO in Asia Pacific, EEMEA and Europe, as well as leading the global sales, marketing and customer service functions of the DHL Express division as Global Commercial Head.

All changes come into effect on January 1, 2019.

- End -

Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 228-182-63000img

17-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 182 - 63 100
Fax: +49 (0)228 182 - 63 199
E-mail: ir@deutschepost.de
Internet: www.dpdhl.com
ISIN: DE0005552004
WKN: 555200
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

724219  17-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=724219&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
