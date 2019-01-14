Log in
Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation

01/14/2019 | 06:35pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Statement
Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation

15-Jan-2019 / 00:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (www.faz.net) reports in its online edition on January 14th, 2019 on a letter in which the federal network agency informs its political advisory council about the process of the proposed pricing decision (,Maßgrößenentscheidung') for Deutsche Post AG.

Deutsche Post AG expects to receive on January 15th, 2019 the draft of the proposed decision in order to comment on it. Deutsche Post AG will inform its investors once the assessment of the proposed decision has been derived. The assessment of the economical impact will have to take into account the percentage of price increase allowance, the length of the period covered and - if any - further parameters.

15-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 182 - 63 100
Fax: +49 (0)228 182 - 63 199
E-mail: ir@deutschepost.de
Internet: www.dpdhl.com
ISIN: DE0005552004
WKN: 555200
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

766047  15-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=766047&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
