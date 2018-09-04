Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Post    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST (DPW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Post AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:05pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2018 / 16:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Melanie
Last name(s): Kreis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Entitlement to a transfer of 7,436 shares without additional payment in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (Performance Share Plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44583  04.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE POST
04:10pDEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:05pDEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:00pDEUTSCHE POST AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:07aDEUTSCHE POST : DHL makes key appointments across the Middle East region
AQ
09/03DEUTSCHE POST : DHL to Offer Parcel Shipping in Switzerland
DJ
08/31DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
08/29DEUTSCHE POST : Services Authority awarded contract for Instrument Decontaminati..
AQ
08/28DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Express Birmingham (UK) achieves TAPA 'A' certification, bec..
AQ
08/28DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Express Attains 300th Transported Asset Protection Associati..
AQ
08/28DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Global Forwarding makes key appointments in Bahrain, Kuwait ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15DEUTSCHE POST : Some Upside In The Midst Of Uncertainties 
08/07Deutsche Post AG beats by ?0.13, misses on revenue 
05/30Deutsche Post (DPSGY) Presents At Best Of Europe One-On-One Conference - Slid.. 
05/16Deutsche Post (DPSGY) Presents At Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio.. 
05/08Deutsche Post (DPSGY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 177 M
EBIT 2018 3 264 M
Net income 2018 2 074 M
Debt 2018 11 102 M
Yield 2018 3,73%
P/E ratio 2018 17,66
P/E ratio 2019 13,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 38 565 M
Chart DEUTSCHE POST
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 36,8 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST-21.38%44 765
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE3.13%105 719
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.24%64 510
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON13.28%12 775
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.16%12 095
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 560
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.