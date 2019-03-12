Log in
Deutsche Post Partners With Austrian Post on Parcel Delivery

03/12/2019 | 05:02am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) said Tuesday that it is partnering with Austrian Post to deliver parcels in Austria.

Subject to approval from the German and Austrian authorities, the partnership should launch this year, Deutsche Post said.

Under the agreement, the Austrian postal company will deliver parcels sent by customers of Deutsche Post's division DHL in the country.

The German postal service said it will explore additional collaboration with Austrian Post, as both companies want to develop their e-commerce business internationally.

The company didn't disclose the financial details of the deal.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST 2.57% 28.86 Delayed Quote.17.40%
DEUTSCHE POST AG ADR End-of-day quote.
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG 0.35% 34.44 End-of-day quote.12.92%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 64 296 M
EBIT 2019 4 195 M
Net income 2019 2 779 M
Debt 2019 13 563 M
Yield 2019 4,41%
P/E ratio 2019 12,58
P/E ratio 2020 11,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 34 709 M
Chart DEUTSCHE POST
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,7 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST17.40%39 071
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE11.59%93 619
FEDEX CORPORATION6.48%46 061
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.11.87%13 076
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.17%10 896
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 318
