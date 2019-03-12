Deutsche Post Partners With Austrian Post on Parcel Delivery

By Olivia Bugault



Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) said Tuesday that it is partnering with Austrian Post to deliver parcels in Austria.

Subject to approval from the German and Austrian authorities, the partnership should launch this year, Deutsche Post said.

Under the agreement, the Austrian postal company will deliver parcels sent by customers of Deutsche Post's division DHL in the country.

The German postal service said it will explore additional collaboration with Austrian Post, as both companies want to develop their e-commerce business internationally.

The company didn't disclose the financial details of the deal.

