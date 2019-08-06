Log in
Deutsche Post AG

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Post : 2Q Net Profit Fell 11%

0
08/06/2019 | 01:36am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) said Tuesday that second-quarter net profit fell 11% and it backed its guidance for 2020 while slightly raising the lower end of the outlook for this year.

Net profit for the period was 458 million euros ($511.4 million) from EUR516 million a year earlier, the German postal company said.

Revenue grew 3% to EUR15.48 billion.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose 2.9%, it said.

The company confirmed its outlook for 2020 and increased slightly the lower end of the 2019 outlook. It now expects operating profit of between EUR4 billion and EUR4.3 billion this year, compared with a previous lower end of EUR3.9 billion.

"We expect earnings to further improve in the second half of the year--despite the challenging macroeconomic environment," Chief Executive Frank Appel said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST AG -1.66% 27.88 Delayed Quote.16.60%
DEUTSCHE POST AG ADR -1.59% 30.98 Delayed Quote.13.36%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 64 139 M
EBIT 2019 4 135 M
Net income 2019 2 665 M
Debt 2019 13 561 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 34 362 M
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,21  €
Last Close Price 27,74  €
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.60%38 445
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE17.76%100 640
FEDEX CORPORATION1.49%42 702
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.7.48%12 587
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 069
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-36.22%7 090
