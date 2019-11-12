Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Post AG    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Post : 3Q Earnings Rose as Revenue Grew in All Divisions

0
11/12/2019 | 01:40am EST

By Cristina Roca

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) on Tuesday reported a jump in third-quarter earnings, and said all its divisions contributed to revenue growth.

The German freight-and-logistics group reported net profit of 561 million euros ($618.8 million) for the period, nearly three times higher than the EUR146 million result posted during the same period the year previous.

Revenue rose 4.7% to EUR15.55 billion, coming in higher than analysts' expectations of EUR15.46 billion, according to a FactSet estimate. Deutsche Post said all its divisions grew their revenue in the quarter.

"The international express business and the German parcel business saw especially dynamic growth as e-commerce continued to boom," the company said.

Earnings before interest and tax came to EUR942 million compared with EUR376 million the year prior and higher than analysts' expectations of EUR891 million, according to a FactSet estimate. The big year-on-year EBIT improvement was in part due to last year's result being hit by EUR392 million in one-off expenses, Deutsche Post said.

The company backed its 2019 outlook of EBIT of between EUR4 billion and EUR4.3 billion and said its German post and parcel division should contribute EUR1.1 billion-EUR1.3 billion to total EBIT for the year.

Deutsche Post also backed its 2020 outlook of EBIT of more than EUR5 billion, and its recently-set 2022 target of EBIT reaching at least EUR5.3 billion.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63 797 M
EBIT 2019 4 131 M
Net income 2019 2 653 M
Debt 2019 13 860 M
Yield 2019 3,69%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 40 063 M
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,66  €
Last Close Price 32,48  €
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Kenneth Allen Director
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG37.01%44 357
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE26.26%104 611
FEDEX CORPORATION1.17%42 573
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.12.51%13 113
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 864
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-39.00%6 569
