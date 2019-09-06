Log in
DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report  
Deutsche Post AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/06/2019 | 06:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.09.2019 / 12:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 2,796 shares for the settlement of tax and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (Performance Share Plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.160359 EUR 84328.3638 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.160359 EUR 84328.3638 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53709  06.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
