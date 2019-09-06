|
Deutsche Post AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/06/2019 | 06:10am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.09.2019 / 12:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Tobias
|Last name(s):
|Meyer
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005552004
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of 2,796 shares for the settlement of tax and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (Performance Share Plan)
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|30.160359 EUR
|84328.3638 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|30.160359 EUR
|84328.3638 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
