Deutsche Post AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04/02/2020 | 03:10am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.04.2020 / 09:04
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Oscar
|Last name(s):
|de Bok
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005552004
b) Nature of the transaction
|Entitlement to a transfer of 1,891.716 shares without additional payment in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan)
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
