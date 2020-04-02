Log in
Deutsche Post AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/02/2020 | 03:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.04.2020 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oscar
Last name(s): de Bok

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Entitlement to a transfer of 1,891.716 shares without additional payment in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58843  02.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
