Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

12.03.2020

Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 12, 2020Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 12, 2020Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 10, 2020Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 10, 2020Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

