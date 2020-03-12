Log in
Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/12/2020 | 10:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Post AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

12.03.2020 / 15:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020
Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020
Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020
Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020
Address: https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

12.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

995917  12.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=995917&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
