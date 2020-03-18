Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

18 March 2020

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 11 March 2020 until and including 17 March 2020, a number of 570,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (?) Purchased volume (?) 11 Mar 2020 110,000 24.0018 2,640,200.00 12 Mar 2020 110,000 21.8037 2,398,402.65 13 Mar 2020 115,000 21.9139 2,520,100.25 16 Mar 2020 115,000 20.4156 2,347,788.32 17 Mar 2020 120,000 20.6288 2,475,450.00 Total 570,000 21.7227 12,381,941.21

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 11 March 2020 until and including 17 March 2020 amounts to 570,000 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.