Deutsche Post AG

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

03/18/2020 | 10:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

18.03.2020 / 15:37
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program
18 March 2020

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 11 March 2020 until and including 17 March 2020, a number of 570,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (?) Purchased volume (?)
11 Mar 2020 110,000 24.0018 2,640,200.00
12 Mar 2020 110,000 21.8037 2,398,402.65
13 Mar 2020 115,000 21.9139 2,520,100.25
16 Mar 2020 115,000 20.4156 2,347,788.32
17 Mar 2020 120,000 20.6288 2,475,450.00
       
       
Total 570,000 21.7227 12,381,941.21
 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 11 March 2020 until and including 17 March 2020 amounts to 570,000 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


18.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1000943  18.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
